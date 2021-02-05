International Needs Ghana (INGH), has launched a five-year group assistance programme to support school children financially.

The programme also seeks to improve the educational, health and physical, social and life skills and spiritual development of the children.

Mr. Cromwell Awadey, Executive Director, INGH, in a speech at the launch of the International Needs Group Assistance Programme (INGAP) at Kpogede Community School, stated that for over two decades, the INGH had provided access to quality education to over 5,000 students every year through its International Needs Child Assistance Programme (INCAP).

“Having acquired the experience from operating INCAP, international Needs Ghana is happy to introduce INGAP which will address some of the limitations of INCAP,” he said

He added that INCAP as a programme targeted individuals and donors who had under go a vigorous selection system to enable them sponsor a needy child.

“INGAP on the other hand targets a group of students numbering between 5 and 45 and financial support raised goes to support all persons in the group.

Additionally, because INCAP is targets a specific individual, the programme cannot be transferred to another needy child if the original beneficiary relocated out of International Needs’ operational areas.

Under INGAP, if a child leaves the school the school or community, INGH will have the simple task of recruiting another needy child to join the group.”

He said although the assistance programmes terminated at the Senior High Schools level, there had been instances where some sponsors had supported persons under INCAP to the tertiary level.

“The pioneer participants of INGAP have a huge responsibility to assure sponsors that their resources will be put to good use because these groups we are establishing can be the foundation of life-long partnerships and networking for the benefit of members and their families.

Mr. Mustapha K. Forson, General. Manager, Walter Pimpong Educational Foundation (WAPEF), an organization established by INGH to supervise it’s educational activities in the Kpogede community, told GNA in an interview that the extension of the five years programme will depend on how serious the groups were and how collaborative their families would be.

He added that the INGAP programme was introduced in Kpogede and Amrahia community schools and 375 students had been selected to start the programme and that the numbers would increase as the years go by.

“Parents should not neglect their responsibilities for the needs of the children.” He appealed

Meanwhile the International Needs Ghana has established the Executive Director’s Excellence Award and awarded a student of Kpogede community school, Grace Damekwor Akwada 16, an amount of GHC 1,000 for preparations for SHS after she attained aggregate 12 in the BECE.