International Observers Praise Ghana’s Peaceful Election Process

International election observer groups monitoring Ghana’s general elections on Monday commended the West African country for a peaceful poll.

The groups from the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Commonwealth of Nations lauded the Electoral Commission (EC), polling staff, political parties, police, and the media for their respectful roles in ensuring the successful conduct of the election in Ghana.

Addressing a press conference in the Ghanaian capital of Accra to present their preliminary statement, Sahle-Work Zewde, former president of Ethiopia and head of the AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), said the peaceful conduct reinforces the country’s democratic credentials.

“The AUEOM commends the people of Ghana for their commitment to democratic principles, as evidenced by the peaceful conduct of the Dec. 7 general elections. The overall electoral process adhered to regional and international standards, reinforcing Ghana’s democratic credentials,” she said.

Former Nigerian Vice President and Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission Mohammed Namadi Sambo stated that voters were able to express their choice in a free atmosphere. “The conduct of the 2024 general elections was largely peaceful and, to a significant extent, complied with national and regional normative frameworks.”

More than 18 million Ghanaians cast their ballots Saturday to elect a new president and 276 parliamentarians in a highly staked election.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, announced his victory on social media Sunday.

Meanwhile, the EC is scheduled to announce official results of the polls late Monday.