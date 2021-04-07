International partners on Tuesday appealed to Somali leaders who are set to resume consultative talks on Wednesday in Mogadishu to reach an agreement on the electoral process.

The international partners including the African Union, the EU and UN said such a deal, symbolizing unity, compassion, and care for others, would demonstrate leadership and concern for the Somali nation and offer a special Ramadan gift to the people of Somalia.

“We urge the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States leaders to use this opportunity to resolve their differences and make the necessary compromises in order to ensure that credible, timely, and peaceful elections can be held without further delay to allow Somalia to move forward,” the partners said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

The statement comes as leaders who have been meeting in Mogadishu since Saturday suspended the talks for a day on Tuesday due to the absence of one of the leaders. The talks between the federal government side and regional leaders from Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Puntland, Jubaland and Southwest states will resume on Wednesday.