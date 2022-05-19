International partners appeal to South Sudan to protect civilians amid clashes in Unity State

International community Wednesday appealed to the South Sudan government to urgently take additional measures to protect civilians in the oil-rich Unity State and to address the root causes of the conflict.

The partners including the African Union, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), the African Diplomatic Corps (ADC), the European Union, and the United Nations decried atrocities committed leading to deaths, injuries, abductions, sexual violence against women, displacements as well as the destruction of civilian property and the burning of schools.

The bodies had undertaken a joint visit to South Sudan’s Unity State for a high-level visit to meet with county Commissioners of Koch, Leer and Mayendit, along with traditional leaders, women, youth and others directly impacted by the conflict.

“The delegation appealed to local and national leaders to use their influence to deescalate the violence, deterring any actions that may further inflame tensions, and encourage healing and reconciliation among communities,” the bodies said in a joint statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The delegation called for a peaceful resolution to current tensions in Unity State, stressing that violence has ebbed, any further mobilization could threaten a resumption of the clashes and risks additional delays in the implementation of the security arrangements of the peace agreement.

The bodies reaffirmed its commitment to remain seized with efforts towards overall peace in the country. Enditem