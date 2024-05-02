International Port & Marine Development Conference to Spearhead Maritime Innovation and Collaboration

Key Industry Leaders to Gather in Jeddah for Pivotal Maritime Sector Event

In a transformative push for global maritime logistics, the International Port & Marine Development Conference, set for May 6-7, 2024, at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel, emerges as a pivotal arena for ground-breaking discussions. This year, the spotlight is on Saudi Arabia’s rapid ascension in global maritime rankings, reflecting its enhanced capabilities and extended global trade reach.

Amidst a flurry of infrastructural advancements, the conference is perfectly timed with the nearing completion of the $346 million Integrated Logistics Park at Jeddah Port, a testament to innovative enhancements in quay lengths and sustainability-focused operations. This project is not just an expansion but a broad enhancement that includes increasing the draft depth and extending quay lengths, aligning with the nation’s sustainability goals.

The conference agenda is meticulously crafted to cover dynamic topics relevant to port development, construction, operation, and maritime logistics. Discussions will delve into strategies for sustainable growth within the maritime sector, embrace technological trends like digitization, automation, and decarbonization, and explore infrastructure enhancements that support efficient maritime logistics. Noteworthy discussions will pivot around the integration of AI, the increasing adoption of automation, and strategies for decarbonizing maritime logistics—a crucial step towards ecological responsibility.

Offering insight into the conference’s significance, Saud AL Onaini, Vice President – Mawani Operations (West Coast), Saudi Port Authority, Mawani, noted, “We are at a turning point in the global maritime industry, and the International Port Development Conference serves as a pivotal platform for advancing Saudi Arabia’s role as a global maritime leader. Our commitment to sustainable and innovative port development is fundamental to our strategy, and we look forward to engaging with international experts to share insights and forge strategic partnerships.”

The conference will feature a notable array of keynote speakers and industry leaders who will delve into the future of port modernization and maritime innovations. Among the distinguished speakers is HE Khamis Juma Buamim, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Marine & Maritime Industries and Group CEO of KBI, UAE, who will play a dual role as a panelist and a moderator discussing port infrastructure modernization strategies and the implications of global shipping trends on port development.

The conference will also see significant contributions from Paul Holthus, Founding President and CEO of the World Ocean Council, UK, who will address container terminal automation and its impact on port performance, including safety and efficiency improvements. Adding to the expertise, Hannes Swiegers, Director of IRM Services & Remote Operations for Fugro in the Middle East and India, will provide insights into geophysical and near-shore investigative methods that enhance port and marine development.

Other key speakers include Dr. Valters Bolevics, Executive Director Business Development, King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia, Hamdi Nadhrah, Managing Director / Deputy CEO, Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Saudi Arabia, Yousef Al Dossary, General Manager – Maritime Environment & Safety, Transport General Authority, Saudi Arabia and H.E. Khamis Juma Buamim, Chairman of Dubai Council for Marine & Maritime Industries DCMMIEmirates), Chairman & Group CEO of KBI, UAE.

Abir Gallala, Business Development Manager at ArcelorMittal Luxembourg, will share innovative solutions for creating smart, sustainable, and resilient infrastructures, crucial for the construction and maintenance of modern port facilities. These sessions underscore the conference’s focus on innovative technologies and strategies that promise to revolutionize the maritime industry.

With over 400 expected attendees ranging from industry leaders to policy makers, the conference promises a rich forum for networking and knowledge exchange. The convergence of technology providers and environmental experts will further enrich discussions, ensuring that every participant leaves with valuable insights and strengthened industry ties.

The conference will feature a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the latest advancements and future trends in the maritime industry.

An accompanying exhibition will allow sponsoring companies like Fugro and NMDC Group to display innovations that propel the maritime sector into new dimensions of operational excellence. The International Port Development Conference is also supported by ArceloMital, CHEC, Steelforce, WJ Saudi, DarkOcean and SITE Event Logistics.