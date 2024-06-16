International Relations Students Visit ECOWAS Liaison Office in Lagos

A group of 300-level International Relations students from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, visited the ECOWAS Liaison Office in Lagos as part of their academic curriculum.

This visit was integral to their studies, specifically tied to their 2024 field trip theme, “Military Intervention in Politics and the Future of Democracy in West Africa.”

During their visit, the ECOWAS Liaison Office took the opportunity to educate the students about the critical roles played by the ECOWAS Commission. The session focused on the Commission’s efforts in promoting economic, social, and political integration, ensuring stability, and fostering comprehensive development within the West African sub-region.

A key highlight of the visit was a presentation by the Liaison Office, which detailed ECOWAS’s efforts in curbing military interventions and promoting democratic governance in West Africa. The presentation provided an in-depth look at the strategies and actions taken by ECOWAS to uphold democracy and prevent military disruptions in the political landscape of its member states.

This educational visit was not only a pivotal part of the students’ academic journey but also an opportunity to deepen their understanding of regional political dynamics and the role of ECOWAS in fostering stability and democratic governance in West Africa.