World leaders are communicating their desire to work with the incoming Democratic administration

All indications are from the various heads-of-state around the globe, geo-political regions throughout the world are relieved with the possibilities of replacing the current United States administration of President Donald J. Trump.

Trump’s emphasis on “America First” resulting in the imposition of tariffs, intensified sanctions, the drastic slashing of corporate tax rates and other failed tactics aimed at enhancing U.S. manufacturing and service sectors, have largely exposed the contradictions within his foreign policy.

With the advent of the two imperialist wars of the 20th century from 1914-1918 and its aftermath between 1939-1945, Washington, Wall Street, the Pentagon and the industrial magnates were able to dominate the world economic system. When the United Nations was formed in October 1945 in San Francisco, the U.S was in a position to dictate the terms of the future developments within the capitalist and imperialist systems.

Their principal enemies during the Post-World War II period were the burgeoning socialist camp led-then by the Soviet Union. Coming out of the defeat of Fascism and Imperial Japan, anti-imperialist and revolutionary nationalist movements made significant gains. Some turned radically towards non-capitalist development and scientific socialism. Others representing the national liberation revolutions in Asia, Africa and Latin America, were subjected to the pressures from the imperialist forces seeking to maintain their dominance over the vast majority of lands and peoples on the planet.

This struggle for influence on the part of the leading industrialized capitalist states continues well into the 21st century. Even though the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 along with the COMECON sector of Eastern Europe nearly two years before, the People’s Republic of China has

developed the second largest economy in the world. Both of the dominant ruling class parties in the U.S. have taken a hostile position towards Beijing illustrating the threat China poses to the hegemony of the U.S. bourgeoisie.

Nonetheless, the greatest danger facing the U.S. ruling class is the contradictions which permeate contemporary society. There are ever increasing class, racial and sectional differences which are reflected in the outcome of the 2020 national elections. The demographic shift of the U.S. towards becoming a majority people of color country and the greater concentrations of wealth in the hands of smaller numbers of people, will inevitably prompt either a class or civil war with deep racial overtones. In fact, there could very well be a combination of all these elements which contributes to the ultimate downfall of the U.S. as the superpower it has become known as internationally.

Consequently, the allies and adversaries of Washington were astonished at the remarks made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said during a news briefing on November 10, that the regime was preparing for a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Such comments reveal that there is an attempted coup underway by the Trump forces and their supporters. Fundraising appeals are being made by the Trump campaign ostensibly to cover legal fees related to the challenges the administration is pursuing to the failure to gain re-election. Leading Republican Party politicians seem to be onboard for the attempted putsch. The Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was terminated on November 9, while other so-called “loyalists” are being placed in key defense department positions.

Any effort to nullify the outcome of the national elections utilizing the Supreme Court and the deployment of federal forces, would require the cooperation of the Pentagon and other key intelligence agencies. State and local police departments along with majority Republican legislatures and municipalities are needed to enforce a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, general strikes and rebellions which would erupt if the election results were overturned and the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be placed under house arrest and jailed. Such measures are tantamount to a declaration of martial law where tens of thousands would be threatened with immediate preventive detention and assassination.

World Leaders Congratulate Biden in Looking Towards Better Relations with Washington

Three of the targeted states which have experienced hostilities during the last four years of the Trump administration spoke out welcoming a much-need change in the U.S. administration since 2017. These governments are the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China.

An editorial in the Zimbabwe Herald called for the new incoming administration to open up genuine dialogue with Harare and to immediately lift the draconian economic sanctions which have been imposed for nearly two decades. The sanctions are a direct response to the land redistribution program carried out by the ruling ZANU-PF party which pledged during the liberation struggle to return the land to the African people.

Another article published in the Herald on November 10 reported on the statement issued by an important section of the neighboring ruling party, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) of the Republic of South Africa. This report emphasized that: “THE election of Mr. Joe Biden as President of the United States and his running mate Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent should result in the removal of economic sanctions on countries like Zimbabwe, the South African ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) has said. In a congratulatory message to the U.S. Vice President-elect Harris, the first Indian American and first female to clinch the powerful post, the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) said time had come for America to end all forms of imperialism.” (https://www.herald.co.zw/remove-zim-sanctions-anc-tells-biden/)

Both the continental African Union (AU), which represents 55 member-states, along with the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC), have come out solidly against the continuation of sanctions against Zimbabwe. October 25 was designated as “Anti-Sanctions Day” within the sub-continent and the entire AU region representing the political will of 1.3 billion Africans.

The Global Times daily newspaper published in China expressed its extreme displeasure with the statements made by U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo. In an editorial appearing in the November 11 issue of the state-sponsored media outlet, it says: “In a speech Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan Institute’s Center for Freedom and Democracy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is ‘not finished yet’ when it comes to getting tough on China. He used his most vicious rhetoric to date, accusing the Communist Party of China as a ‘Marxist-Leninist Monster’ whose political system is ‘authoritarian, brutish.’ It seems this ideological maniac who is going to lose his job as secretary of state will use his last-ditch effort to discredit China and shape anti-China agenda as the most prominent mark of his tenure.” (https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1206543.shtml)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party have been faced not only with tariffs, they have been accused of being responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., where more cases exist than any other country in the world. However, it was the attempt to downplay and cover-up the actual public health situation inside the U.S. which contributed immensely to the electoral defeat of Trump.

Press TV, the state-owned English-speaking media agency in Iran, said of the electoral victory of the Biden-Harris ticket that: “One country which has clarified where it stands from the start is the Islamic Republic of Iran, which from the offset has stated that the eventual outcome would not change Iranian foreign policy, but one message that did slip through is the Iranian president’s thoughts as to the so called JCPOA and the potential of the U.S. returning to the negotiating table. With the JCPOA ratified by the United Nations, the deal has been written into law; President Rouhani of Iran has warned that the Americans must learn from the mistakes of their past and stressed that Washington should use the election of Joe Biden as president as an opportunity to follow a legal and legitimate path back to its international commitments.” (https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/11/11/638370/Reactions-to-Biden-election-win)

Mass Action Opposing the Coup Will Prove Decisive

These political statements are significant and portend much for the Biden-Harris administration if it prevails against the coup plans of the Trump administration. If important elements of the ruling class back the attempts to reverse the decisions made by the majority of the U.S. electorate, it will take the militant organization and mobilization of popular forces to maintain any semblance of democratic rights.

An alliance of the working class, nationally oppressed and allied democratic forces can shut down the U.S. economy and political system in lieu of the departure of the Trump administration. This coalition would be compelled to continue its work by demanding genuine change within the U.S. as a whole.

By Abayomi Azikiwe

Editor, Pan-African News Wire

Wednesday November 11, 2020

Analytical Review