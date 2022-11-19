International Teqball Federation pays courtesy call on NSA Boss

A delegation from the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) and the Ghana Teqball Federation (GTF) paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi to discuss requirements needed to recognize the sport as a federation in the country.

The delegation also discussed with the NSA Boss the various developmental projects of the sport in Ghana and the globe.

The delegation was led by the FITEQ General Secretary, Mr. Marius Vizer, Ms. Reka Richard, Sports Development Manager, Mr. Kofi Poku, the President of GTF, and other interim executives of GTF.

NSA Boss expressed readiness and commitment to supporting FITEQ and GTF to develop the sport in Ghana, and unearth and groom professional players to represent the country on the international front.

Prof. Twumasi explained to the delegates the requirement it would take to fully accept Teqball as a discipline in Ghana.

The General Secretary of FITEQ told the NSA boss the international body was ready and prepared to fulfill all the requirements it would take to grant the federation a provisional status in January 2023.

Also present at the meeting was a representative from the Hungarian Embassy in Ghana, David Bekesi.

The NSA is a supervisory body in Ghana that ensures that athletes are raised to participate in regional and international competitions and win more medals to put Ghana on the world map.

Teqball is a ball sport that is played on a curved table, which combines elements of football and table tennis.

The players hit a football with any part of the body except arms and hands. Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game, or between four players as a doubles game