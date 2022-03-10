International Women’s Day: Kobi Hemaa Recognized as one of 22 of 2022 Female Achievers in Africa

Ghana’s own Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe has been recognized as one of the 22 of 2022 Female Achievers in Africa. The awards ceremony held in American Conner in Lagos, Nigeria, was organized to promote women’s work and showcase female achievers who are breaking bias in different sectors of the economy in Africa.

The event dubbed ‘Women in Leadership Conference 2022” showcased female leaders who are breaking bias in all aspects and an opportunity to award 22 female achievers.

In a brief interview with the lead organizer Julie Obi (Founder of African Entrepreneurship Support and Mentorship Platform), she indicated that Ghana’s Kobi Hemaa over the years has supported entrepreneurs from different sectors and afforded them the opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship development, enterprise scaling up, how to get funding for their startup, gaining access to attend business summit, conferences, fellowships, trade mission, connecting with investors and mentorship.

In Keynote Address, Chief Mrs Anita Okunribido (President Women in Renewable Energy Africa) encouraged women to step up their efforts in leadership. She explained that women could break the bias by exhibiting exceptional and ethical leadership wherever they get the opportunity.

In a welcome address, Deputy Public Affairs Officer US Consulate Lagos Nigeria, Jenifer Foltz, indicated that women could collectively break the Bias that limits women by Joining effort to promote the work of women creatives which can only be achieved when we imagine a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive, a world where difference is valued and celebrated.

In a brief interview, Kobi Hemaa, who is a public relations practitioner, brand influencer, media personality, public diplomacy strategist, entrepreneur, a consistent Made-in-Ghana product campaigner and philanthropist, indicated that 2022 is an opportune time for women and all leaders in Africa to create pathways for entrepreneurs to access the global market.

Kobi Hemaa, who is a corporate strategist and a communications specialist with over 12 years of experience in diverse fields added, “Anything I do, I do wholeheartedly for the good of all. Impacting people gives me joy; it’s an honour to be recognised for what I do.

As women, let’s influence the national appreciation of female leaders and support for entrepreneurship. Together we can make African women develop sustainability in their field of endeavours. I dedicate this award to all female achievers across the globe; let’s work together to #BreakTheBias.

The 22 women honoured at the event were from diverse sectors such as education, agriculture, entrepreneurship, renewable energy, climate change, community development and technology.

ABOUT THE AWARD 22 of 22 FEMALE ACHIEVERS RECOGNITION

This initiative was an avenue to recognise and celebrate women excelling and doing outstanding work for Humanity.

The award is part of the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The criteria for the nomination was based on

The impact of Nominee’s work in the community.

Alignment with the SDGs.

Nominee’s ability to inspire other women.

Out of 331 nominations received in two weeks, 22 most outstanding female achievers contributing to humanity in Entrepreneurship and Leadership were selected.