On the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), former President John Dramani Mahama, has hailed women of the nation for their numerous accomplishments.

In message, Mr Mahama said: “Our very survival as a society depends on an empowered woman – one who knows her strength, contributes to our socio-economic development, nurtures and shapes the destinies of the younger generation, and gives herself in selfless service to humanity.”

“Let us together achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world, just as the theme for #IWD2021 reflects, #ChooseToChallenge.