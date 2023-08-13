International Youth Day : Let’s empower youth to fight climate change

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a Ghanaian, community based, not-for-profit organisation, has called for the enhancement of the capacities of young people to mitigate the impact of climate change.

It said young people must be engaged and well-equipped with green skills to successfully navigate the changing environment and capitalise on the possibilities it brought.

HFFG said this in a message to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day under the theme: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

A statement issued and signed by Madam Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director, HFFG, said the theme was critical to transition to a more ecologically sustainable society at a time when the world was battling the damaging effects of climate change.

It said it was crucial, not just for addressing the global climate crisis, but also for meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 13.

Each year, International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 to recognise and celebrate the importance of young people in driving positive change and contributing to the development of countries around the world.

This day serves as a reminder of the significant role that the youth play in shaping the future and highlights the need for their active involvement in decision-making processes.

The statement said climate change was an unprecedented challenge and Ghana’s youthful demographic (estimated at 6.9 million) presented a unique advantage in addressing it.

It said the youth had unique perspectives, fresh ideas, and a strong desire to be agents of change in their families, communities, the nation and beyond.

The statement said according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), green skills were the knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society.