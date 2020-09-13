The International Youth Fellowship (IYF) Foundation has put in measures to support all 46 Prisons across the country with 50-inch television sets to promote virtual learning.

The gesture aims at equiping the Prisons Service to overcome some of the obstacles presented by COVID-19 to enable them to access teaching and learning opportunities in the wake of the pandemic.

A statement from IYF, signed by its Public Relations Manager, Mr Frederick Tetteh and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Headquarters of the IYF Foundation in South Korea mobilised support in the form of digital televisions to make life meaningful to prisoners.

The support followed a request made as a result of the halting of academic activities in Prisons since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Adamu Latif Abdul, the Public Relations Officer of the Nsawam Medium Prisons, who received the first television on behalf of his facility, said the support could not have come at a better period than it did, as it was difficult to congregate or pursue education for the inmates, the statement said.

“With the coming of this product, we now know and can be assured that the inmates can now continue or now have their lessons in the gospel. Indeed, it’s going to help the reformation and the rehabilitation process of the inmates,” he added.

Reverend Young Jun Moon, the Country Director of the International Youth Fellowship Foundation Ghana, gave an assurance that the Foundation would continue to support the Prisons in other aspects such as providing them with Theological Lessons and Mindset Education Concept, to speed up the rehabilitation process that all envisaged for prisoners.

The statement said the newly established Mahanaim Theological College would now commence active academic work using scripture-based lessons complemented by the Mindset Education Concept to lift the face of the Prisons in Ghana.

The International Youth Fellowship Foundation is a non-governmental organisation established in South Korea with the goal of grooming competent and resilient young people for development through donations and voluntary services.

Its establishment is hinged on Christian principles with the sole objective to raise leaders with a global insight through mindset education, social service, local and international exchange to provide realistic solutions to problems in the global space.

In Ghana, the organisation works hand-in-hand with the IYF to extend a helping hand to the prisons through donations and other forms of human capital developments.