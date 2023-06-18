International Youth Fellowship To Build Ultra Modern Youth Center In Ghana

The International Youth Fellowship (IYF) is planning to build an ultra modern Youth Center in Accra, Ghana.

At a meeting of Advisors held on Thursday at the Tang Palace Hotel, Mr. Ato Edwin, General Secretary of IYF Ghana said the vision of the Fellowship is leadership training, social service and global exchange, but after educating the minds, Ghanaians want to see something tangible on the ground, so they have planned to build a multi purpose complex to train the youth.

Present at the programme were distinguished personalities such as former presidential aspirant Hassan Ayariga, Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana Dr. Bello Bitugu, the Eastern Regional Minister and president of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship.

Hon. Elizabeth Sackey the Mayor of Accra advised parents to monitor and know what their children are doing at any given time and share real affection with them.

Dr. Kweku Aning, Deputy Director of State Protocol shared some experience with the gathering and advised parents to love and take good care of their children.

Rev. David Oh, Ghana Country Director of IYF revealed that the next 2023 national youth conference has been scheduled for 31st August 2023 to 3rd September 2023 at the University of Ghana, Legon Athletics Oval.

He said it is the only youth conference that changes the hearts of the youth and advised the youth of Ghana to attend in their numbers.

He expressed that it is those who love the kids and youth who think about the future.

Some Korean youth thrilled the guests and advisors with local Ghanaian Gospel songs.

The IYF holds a conference every year with the aim of fostering youth with strong hearts through leadership training that should be possessed as a next-generation leader.

The IYF which was founded in Korea has 206 worldwide branches in 89 countries.

IYF was established as a worldwide youth organization and international NGO in 2001, to raise leaders with global insight through youth education, activities and provide realistic solutions to problems in the global village.