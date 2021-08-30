Internet blocked in South Sudan as anti-government protest planned

The internet has been blocked in South Sudan after calls for nationwide protests against the government.

Interruptions to internet access began on Sunday evening, mainly affecting the cellular network as well as other connections, according to Netblocks, which monitors internet disruption worldwide.

Netblocks described the situation in South Sudan as “significant disruption” aimed at controlling planned demonstrations against the government.

In South Sudan, the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) called for nationwide demonstrations on social media, to demand the resignation of the fragile unity government of President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar.

On the radio, security forces warned the public against joining the protests.