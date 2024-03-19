Internet Disruptions: Africa Could Have Prepared After America Situation – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The current ongoing internet disruptions across most African countries, according to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah is as result of the inability of the continent of Africa to get prepared and put contingency measures in place haven seen what happened in America some 12 hours ago.

The Founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International was speaking on Angel fm, where he revealed that these disruptions in internet services was triggered on January 27, 2024.

According to him, it was revealed to him on January 28, 2024 that these things have been activated, and he saw volcanic eruptions across the world.

He also spoke of the internet situation and earthquakes.

True to his words, America witnessed serious network challenge and 12 hours after, some African countries also followed.

Countries like Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo, Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Lesotho and South Africa have all been facing challenges in internet connectivity as result of undersea cable breakage.

Indeed, few months after making that revelation, internet connection in some parts of Africa has worsened due to undersea cable breakage. Ghana’s Chamber of Telecommunications said that there are outages on multiple submarine cables that enter the country.

It said these outages are affecting mobile network operators and Internet service providers to varying degrees which has caused subscribers to experience bad connections.

In Nigeria, Internet disruptions have hit banks as some customers are unable to carry out transactions via bank apps and USSD.

Per Atlas News, Ivory Coast’s largest Internet providers, Orange CI and MTN have also reported Internet outages.

According to NetBlocks, a website that provides data on Internet connectivity worldwide, outages in West Africa have been the worst in Africa.

Volcano

His prophesy on volcanic eruptions has begun manifesting as Iceland’s world-famous Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavik were evacuated on Saturday following a volcanic eruption in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland’s public broadcaster RÚV reported.

According to reports, Lava appeared to be flowing rapidly towards north of the town Grindavík, just as it did during the eruption on February 8, RÚV said citing the Icelandic Met Office. RUV later reported that lava was also flowing toward the Grindavíkurvegur road – the main road leading to Grindavik.

With the barriers diverting the lava, there was no immediate danger to the town, and other parts of Iceland remained unaffected, she added.

Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik Airport, and other regional airports remain fully operational, RUV said. However, volcanic gas is expected to be detectable in the town near the airport on Sunday, RUV reported.

The SEER however averred that, everyone has what God gave him or her to do on earth and he (Apostle) is not forcing anybody to believe in him but according to the Bible, “Believe in the Lord and you shall be established, but believe in the prophets and be ye shall prosper.”

He took his position from 1 Corinthians 10:11; “Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come,” saying that these things are bound to happen and they must happen.

Also, Job 41: 1-6

“Can you draw out Leviathan with a hook, Or snare his tongue with a line which you lower? Can you put a reed through his nose, Or pierce his jaw with a hook? Will he make many supplications to you? Will he speak softly to you? Will he make a covenant with you? Will you take him as a servant forever? Will you play with him as with a bird, Or will you leash him for your maidens? Will your companions make a banquet of him? Will they apportion him among the merchants?