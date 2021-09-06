Interplast supports Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair

A leading manufacturer of plastic pipe systems in the country, Interplast, has pledge to support the fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair coming up in Ho in November 2021.

The company will provide a financial support package of GHC20,000 and signed an agreement with the event organizers to use the fair to train farmers in the Region on irrigation techniques.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, led the planning committee of the Fair at a meeting held at the Company’s office in Accra.

The Minister said the Region was on course to holding one of the biggest fairs in the country, and to spread a vast business platform to be held up by the industrial community.

He was also elated about Interplast’s interest in the event, and said, “together, we can ensure a successful fair”.

Mr Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi Fm, who is a brand ambassador for the fair, applauded Interplast’s lead, and urged other companies to emulate their example.

Mr. William Dzamefe, Acting Regional Director of Agriculture, said the farming landscape in the Region was being transformed on the fulcrum of irrigation innovation, and indicated his outfit’s readiness to work with Interplast to boost the Region’s agricultural potentials.

The Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair is on the theme: Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment” and will run from November 15 to the 28.

It is focused on agribusiness, tourism and ICT, and is expected to attract some 500 exhibitors and draw over 8,000 visitors to the Ho Sports Stadium where it will be held.

Interplast plans to exhibit products and floated plans to also establish a demonstration farm in the Region.

The Association of Ghana Industries is partnering the Volta Regional Coordinating Council in hosting the two-week event, which has already attracted the interest of commercial organizations including the Ghana Commercial Bank and MTN.

Interplast’s team, represented by Madam Elizabeth Owusu Gyebi, Marketing Manager, Engineer (Ing.) Haidar Malhas, the Irrigation Manager, Ing. Fares Al-Ayadi, Backoffice Manager, was delighted to present to the planning committee the portfolio of products of Interplast.

They also presented different innovative solutions of irrigation provided by Interplast.

The planning committee of the fair had a tour of the manufacturing plant of Interplast, the biggest pipe manufacturer in West Africa.

The visit was concluded with a successful partnership to promote, boost and support the fair, to assist the farmers of the Region move from traditional farming to agribusiness.

Present at the meeting were Reverend Isaac Adza-Tettey, Regional Economic Planning Officer, Mr Dela Gadzanku, Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, and Atsu Sedzro, Project Coordinator for the Volta Fair.