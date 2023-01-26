Interpol Delegation calls on ECOWAS Resident Representative In Guinea

Images De La Rencontre
Images De La Rencontre

An INTERPOL delegation led by the Operational Director for Analysis Support, Mr. Cyril GOUT, was received today, January 26, 2023, by HE Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Guinea, at the premises of the Permanent Representation.

This visit by the delegation follows the inauguration ceremony of the Center for the Collection and Registration of Police Data (CREDPOL), held on January 25, 2023, in Conakry during which the Resident Representative of ECOWAS delivered a speech. on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, HEDr. Omar Alieu Touray.

This morning’s discussions focused on the mechanism for the fight against terrorism and organized crime in West Africa, the strategy for the effective implementation and operational functioning of the Police Information System Program for the West Africa (WAPIS).

