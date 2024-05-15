Interpreters and translators attend ECOWAS Specialised Training

ECOWAS Commission, through the Directorate of Conference and Protocol (DCP), organized a beginner edition of its upgrade and mentorship program for prospective interpreters and translators. The six (6) day program was held in Niger State, Nigeria from 8th – 13th May 2024, which included a practical workshop themed, Consecutive Interpreting for Absolute Beginners.

The program focused on the foundations of professional Conference Interpretation and exposed participants to exercises needed to progress in self-learning, with practical mentorship sessions for prospective interpreters and translators for inclusion in its roster of freelance language service providers.

Following the workshop, participants were evaluated on beginner Consecutive Interpreting practice and Simultaneous Interpreting (SI) for those who had minor exposure to SI, received STIT guidance, and expressed an interest in being evaluated.

After successful assessment, The Beginner’s Edition added 4 new entrants to its trainee list. It is expected that with further mentoring, these new mentees will be included in the roster of freelance language service providers.