The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on Tuesday announced an interruption in water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Thursday, April 22 to Monday, April 26, 2021.

In a press release the GWCL said it would be replacing 200m of a weak session of the main forty-two inch transmission pipeline from Kpone to Tema, around Gbetsele Junction, which was causing the Company to lose several volumes of water daily with negative impact on the volumes available for consumption.

The release said areas to be affected included Afeinya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, and all communities in Tema (communities 1 to 25).

The rest are the Free Zones Enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex road, Batsonaa, Coca-Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono and surrounding communities.

It assured the public that supply would resume immediately the project was completed and that the Company had put in place measures to serve the affected areas.

The release said government’s covid-19 free water reservoirs would be filled for consumers to use.

It said essential service providers like hospitals and schools would also be served with water tankers but encouraged consumers in the affected areas to store enough water ahead of the shutdown.

The Company asked the public and essential service providers to contact the following numbers in times of need – 08004000(toll free on Vodafone lines), 03022218240, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090 and via GWCL Whatsapp lines (0555123393, 0555155524).