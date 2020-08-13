Intervention Forum (IF), a non-governmental organisation, has donated COVID-19 relief items to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Environmental Health Unit of Awutu Senya West District Assembly (ASWDA), Central Region.

The items include hand sanitizers, nose masks, and COVID-19 campaign banners.

The NCCE received 100 face masks and 50 bottles of sanitizers, PWDs got 100 nose masks and 65 bottles of hand sanitizers, and the Environmental Health Unit also received 100 face masks and 70 bottles of hand sanitizers.

The donation was aimed at supporting efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Madam Nora Ollennu, Chief Executive Officer of IF told the Ghana News Agency that the donation was to empower the institutions to take the campaign against COVID-19 higher.

She said COVID-19 was real hence the need to follow the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service protocols, adding that “it is appropriate to ensure there is onward education to the citizenry, particularly the vulnerable”.

Mr Atsu Agbezudor, District Coordinating Director at ASWDA commended IF for the timely interventions.

The recipients expressed gratitude to the donor for the timely intervention.

Mr Cephas Kofi Agboada, NCCE Director at the ASWDA, who received the items on behalf of the NCCE, said there would be a social auditing programme in one of the communities in Awutu, and that the nose masks and sanitizers would be given to people who did not have them.

He assured that the NCCE would continue to intensify education on the safety protocols of COVID-19.