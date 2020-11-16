The remarks of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the third Paris Peace Forum on global cooperation against COVID-19 and the necessity of boosting world peace and multilateralism have illustrated the concept of global solidarity, a former Egyptian diplomat has said.

In his speech, Xi expressed China’s willingness to share with others the country’s experience in containing the virus and honor its commitment to making Chinese vaccines a global public good, said Ali el-Hefny, Egypt’s former ambassador to China and former deputy foreign minister, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

“Once again, China provides an example of the true meaning of global solidarity. It shows that the Asian country doesn’t only consider its internal situation, where the pandemic has been swiftly and strongly overcome, but it cares for the people of the whole world,” said the Egyptian ex-diplomat.

Xi, at the virtual international gathering held on Nov. 12-13, also called for joint efforts to promote recovery and safeguard world peace.

Hefny said that one of the key points raised by Xi during the forum is multilateralism.

“We need to uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism, hegemony and power politics, and reject all forms of terrorism and acts of extreme violence,” Xi said.

The Egyptian expert pointed out that it is not the first time for the Chinese president to raise this issue, and it is important to reiterate the topic amid recent changes in the international arena.

Xi also stressed the need to adhere to peaceful coexistence, as well as the need to respect other countries’ right to development and their independent choice of development paths and models.

Hefny explained that China calls for democracy in international relations and equal opportunities in representation at international gatherings so that the voices of all states can be heard.

“Of course, a world with multiple poles provides more balance to the global system, whether politically or economically, which is a demand of most states including China,” he said.

Xi’s remarks on China’s rejection of “all forms of terrorism and acts of extreme violence” have reflected the country’s keenness to boost collective global action not only on fighting COVID-19, but also on curbing extremist thoughts, “which threatens world peace and security,” said the Egyptian expert.

In his speech, Xi also highlighted that China will earnestly act on the G20 debt service suspension initiative for the poorest countries and take an active part in international development cooperation and help African and other developing countries tide over their current difficulties.

“It shows that China considers seriously the request of African states to relieve the burden of their debts amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, urging the G20 states to consider exempting, reducing or rescheduling the debts of developing states, particularly those in Africa,” said Hefny.

He said that China’s care for other countries embodies the true and practical meaning of global solidarity, through which countries can understand the sufferings of one another. Enditem