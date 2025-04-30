Intravenous Infusions Reports Loss Amid Revenue Decline in 2024

Intravenous Infusions PLC, a Ghana-based pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in intravenous fluids, reported a net loss of GHS 642,888 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, a sharp reversal from a GHS 2.54 million profit in 2023.

The company’s revenue fell by 21% to GHS 24.94 million, down from GHS 31.42 million the previous year, driven by reduced sales across government, non-government, and export segments.

The decline in revenue outpaced cost-saving measures, with cost of sales dropping 5% to GHS 13.39 million. Gross profit fell to GHS 11.55 million from GHS 17.28 million in 2023. Operating expenses rose slightly to GHS 10.07 million, while finance costs decreased significantly to GHS 143,381, aided by restructuring of a government-subsidized loan. The company attributed part of the loss to a GHS 1.98 million write-down on assets and foreign exchange volatility affecting loan repayments to directors.

Shareholders received no dividends for 2024, contrasting with the GHS 768,343 payout from 2023 profits. Retained earnings dropped to GHS 2.95 million, down from GHS 3.59 million a year earlier. The board emphasized liquidity improvements, citing a 406% surge in cash reserves to GHS 1.49 million, though trade receivables declined by 26% to GHS 12.23 million amid tighter credit controls.

Auditors from Intellisys issued an unqualified opinion, validating the financial statements’ compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Key audit focus areas included impairment calculations under IFRS 9, with the company increasing its allowance for doubtful debts to GHS 512,426. A pending court case, described as having “50/50 prospects of success,” was disclosed as a contingency, though management expects no material financial impact.

The report highlighted ongoing investments, including a new factory partially funded by a GHS 7.88 million medium-term loan from Ecobank Ghana. Subsidiary FLEXFLAC LTD, fully owned and focused on pharmaceutical retail, was incorporated in March 2024. Directors confirmed adherence to environmental regulations and noted no corporate social responsibility expenditures for the second consecutive year.

Intravenous Infusions PLC faces headwinds in a competitive regional market, but its emphasis on infrastructure expansion and debt restructuring suggests strategic efforts to stabilize operations. The company’s ability to navigate regulatory environments and recover receivables will likely determine its turnaround in an industry where liquidity and compliance remain critical.