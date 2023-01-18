Introduce 10% Levy On Gross Church Revenue To Fund National Cathedral – Tax Analyst

Tax Analyst, Francis Timore Boi is advocating for the introduction of a 10% levy on the gross revenue of churches to raise the needed funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

He maintains the move is deep-seated in the Bible which remains the guide of the Christian community.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Francis Timore Boi said it won’t be prudent to use the general taxes for the funding of the cathedral.

“Why should we take taxpayers’ money from the consolidated fund to finance [the National Cathedral]? I don’t believe it is in the right direction. However, I believe that as a Christian, this should be funded by the church community in Ghana. The best we can do is that churches should be levied between five and 10 percent on their gross revenue over a five-year period so that the money can be used to finish this project.”

This comes on the back of the financial challenges that confront the Cathedral Secretariat in its efforts to get the financial resources to execute the project.

The National Cathedral project has seen a lot of controversies, as many Ghanaians continue to question the prudence of the state financing an edifice that is said to be President Akufo-Addo’s personal pledge to God.

The Secretariat launched the GHS100 a month initiative also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” to get one million Ghanaians who would give the amount.

President Akufo-Addo has said with support from the Christian community the promise he made to God will be fulfilled and the National Cathedral will be completed.