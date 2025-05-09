Introducing Asiama: Ghana’s soulful voice makes a powerful debut with ‘Akoma’

Asiama captures a pulse that beats through struggle, rises on faith, and endures through an unbreakable journey of hope in his debut single, ‘Akoma.’ Stream or download ‘Akoma’ across all major digital platforms here: https://asiama.fanlink.tv/akoma

Years of quiet perseverance have only strengthened the pulse within. With ‘Akoma,’ Asiama brings to life a song powered by every moment of waiting, every silent hope and every unseen prayer. ‘Akoma’ is not just a debut; it is the sound of a heart charging, beating louder and stronger than ever before.

Asiama (pronounced “Eh-See-Ama”) is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and musician whose artistry bridges the timeless essence of Ghanaian Highlife with the emotionaldepth of Soul and the raw energy of Hip-Hop. Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase, Kumasi, and raised in a musically rich household where gospel, choral harmonies, and Highlife rhythms shaped his earliest sonic memories. From his formative years leading vocal groups to studying Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Ghana, Asiama has honed a sound deeply rooted in heritage and forward-thinking innovation. His journey took a pivotal turn under the mentorship of legendary multi-instrumentalist and producer Kwame Yeboah, whose influence helped refine his artistic identity.

With a captivating stage presence and an innate ability to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary textures, Asiama has built a reputation through self- produced shows such as 90 Minutes with Asiama and 9ti Minutes with the Suns. Now on the verge of releasing his debut EP, he is poised to introduce a fresh narrative that pays homage to his roots while carving out a space within the global music landscape.

‘Akoma’ is a heartfelt plea for salvation from the turmoil of human desire and reasoning. The lyrics explore the inner battle between the heart–drawn to fleeting pleasures–and the mind, which seeks peace but often leads through painful struggles. The protagonist witnesses the moral decay of society, where people pursue wealth through dark and unethical means. Despite temptations, they refuse to compromise their soul, turning to Nyame (God) for guidance, wisdom, and strength.

The chorus echoes a desperate cry for divine intervention, pleading for a saviour from their own conflicting emotions and thoughts. The song is a deeply spiritual and emotional journey, highlighting the fragility of the human condition and the need for divine grace–a portrayal of a person torn between desire and conscience, pleading for divine strength to overcome the temptations of the heart and mind, revealing an unbeatable spirit on a timeless journey.