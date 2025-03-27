Introducing DJ with Apple Music: Seamless Mixing with 100 Million Tracks

Today, Apple introduced DJ with Apple Music, an integrated experience with leading DJ software and hardware platforms AlphaTheta, Serato, and inMusic’s Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and RANE DJ — enabling Apple Music subscribers to build and mix sets directly from Apple Music’s catalog, and adding to a first integration with Algoriddim’s djay Pro software.

This integration ensures that DJs at every level have easy and intuitive access to Apple Music’s catalog of over 100 million songs to create and rehearse their sets on any of these DJ software and hardware platforms —a way for any DJ to hone their craft and shape their future sets.

“Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs,” says Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music. “With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware. This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time.”

Beginning today, users can also access a new dedicated DJ with Apple Music category page, spotlighting a series of DJ-friendly editorial playlists, along with new curator pages for each DJ software and hardware platform showcasing any mixes or sample playlists that can be used to practice.

“The integration of djay with Apple Music across mobile, desktop, and spatial devices opens up a world of creative possibilities for both beginners and seasoned pros,” said Karim Morsy, CEO at Algoriddim. “With instant access to Apple Music’s catalog of over 100 million songs, DJs can mix anytime, anywhere – transforming the way they discover and play their favorite music. Whether using Automix for a seamless, hands-free experience or crafting their own unique sets with djay’s powerful mixing tools, this integration marks a major milestone in making DJing more accessible than ever.”

“We are thrilled to bring this integration with Apple Music to DJs around the world and in their creative process,” said Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of AlphaTheta. “This marks a significant step forward in making DJ’ing more accessible, and we couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities it opens up.”

“At inMusic, our goal has always been to empower DJs with innovative tools that enhance creativity and performance,” said Morgan Donoghue, VP Marketing, DJ Brands at inMusic. “Integrating Apple Music into our Engine DJ platforms marks a major step forward, giving DJs instant access to a vast library of over 100 million tracks and expertly curated playlists to build and refine their sets with ease. This collaboration ensures DJs at every level can seamlessly discover, play, and integrate new music into their creative workflow.”

“Teaming up with Apple Music is a milestone moment for Serato’s artist community, said Young Ly, CEO at Serato. “We are excited to see established and new DJs alike combine their passion and creativity with access to one of the largest streaming catalogs in the world.”

DJ with Apple Music builds upon the success of Apple Music’s DJ Mixes, a program that, since its announcement in September 2021, has turned Apple Music into the premier destination for premium DJ mixes, with a comprehensive collection of thousands of sets. In December, Apple Music also launched Apple Music Club, a live global radio station where mixes from the most important and forward-thinking DJs are thoughtfully curated together, providing fans a never-ending set, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Today’s launch aims to expand on that relationship by encouraging DJs to use this integrated experience as a creative tool, allowing them to access and find inspiration in their libraries more easily.

Check out DJ with Apple Music here https://music.apple.com/us/curator/dj-with-apple-music/1798261090