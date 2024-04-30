Introducing emerging Ghanaian artist: Kush Keef

From the vibrant hood of Dansoman, Accra, emerges a fresh voice lighting up the Afro-Dancehall scene: Roland Osei Adofo, lovingly known as Kush Keef. His journey from selling mobile phones from the lively corners of Circle to making global moves is a heart-warming tale of passion, perseverance and a deep love for music.

Kush Keef’s love for music began when a friend introduced him to the magic of FruityLoops. Instead of letting his environment define him, he used it as a canvas for his creativity. Influenced by Ghanaian music legends like Samini, Jupitar and Mugueez, Kush Keef has crafted his sound that effortlessly blends Dancehall and Afrobeats.

In 2020, Kush Keef made waves on the international music scene with his debut production collaboration alongside US-based artist, Dre Skuffs and Trinidad-based female artist, Servanity. Encouraged by the warm reception, Kush Keef set up his home studio and, with the help of his FruityLoops mentor, Dream Jay, he crafted his debut EP, “THE BEAST.” This seven-track gem showcases Kush Keef’s exceptional talent in songwriting and storytelling, which he believes is paving the way for his rise to stardom.

The release of the music videos for ‘Sijibomi’ and ‘My Baby’ from the EP captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, garnering impressive views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, catapulting Kush Keef onto the Afro-Dancehall scene.

Recently signed by the US-based music record label, Rovl Entertainment, Kush Keef is excited to share his banging beats, relatable lyrics and unique style with music lovers around the world. With the upcoming release of his anticipated debut EP, “THE BEAST,” Kush Keef is ready to thrill audiences with his authentic sound, heartfelt storytelling and undeniable talent.

For Kush Keef, music transcends passion; it is a way to bring people together, spread positivity and inspire others. With dreams of connecting with a wider audience, performing at major music festivals and collaborating with renowned artists in the industry, Kush Keef envisions creating a lasting legacy through his music.