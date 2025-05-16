Introducing rising star Kikiroma: Afrobeats’ bold new voice shines on debut single ‘Change’

With deep-seated emotion and beautiful poetry coursing through her veins, Kikiroma unveils her liberation anthem, ‘Change.’ Produced by Eriz Beatz, this brand-new release marks an ending and a powerful new beginning–one bursting with hope, strength, growth, and truth. ‘Change’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kikiroma/change

Sometimes our world crumbles so that we can build anew. Indeed, what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. This may sound familiar, but her journey of healing, growth, and now, finding her voice, is a testament to this powerful statement. It’s a revelation, one the rising Nigerian-Ghanaian singer chooses to face with fearless vulnerability. By stepping away from the spaces that once confined her to reconnect with her soul, ‘Change’ stands at the door, waiting to be opened.

‘Change’ isn’t a mere debut about the ordinary, like quitting toxic relationships. It is a liberation anthem–the first gasp of air after exiting a chaotic place. This emotional undercurrent adds a universally relatable tone to the song. Every lyric and note rests at the heart of pain and poetry, unfolding into a profound reflection of Kikiroma. Her vocals capture the delicate balance between hope and heartache, drawing listeners into the emotional center of her transformation. They unveil a Kikiroma reborn.

According to Kikiroma, ‘Change’ came from moments of silence, deep-seated pain, and self-reflection. While she draws musical influence from artists like Lana del Rey and Naomi Sharon, the song’s core is forged by her personal experiences. She shares, “Emerging from a space of reflection, healing, and bold transformation, I step into the light with my debut single, ‘Change.’”

She adds, “This moment marks more than a release. It is the unveiling of a new era for me. I’ve redefined my sound, reclaimed my voice, and embraced every moment–bright or dark–along the way. ‘Change’ is a soul-stirring reflection shaped by my strength to let go and rise again. With raw lyrics, a cinematic soundscape, and my whole heart behind it, I’m inviting you into my world, where vulnerability and strength walk hand in hand.”

‘Change’ is an invitation to join in Kikiroma’s artistic journey. It is poised to pave the way for more raw, daring, and authentic releases from the singer, establishing her as a curator of heartfelt experiences–a storyteller, who steps into her own light with exceptional confidence.