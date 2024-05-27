Introducing Super Model Abie Biba Sarah Mansaray

Abie Biba Sarah Mansaray, Ghanaian-Sierra Leonean international model, was born on February 28, 1993 in Sierra Leone.

During her early education, she attended Freetown Methodist Primary and Junior High School before enrolling in Licsal Business College.

Moving to Ghana, she continued her education by enrolling in Broadcast Journalism at Abro Media in Dansoman, Accra, and applying to the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

With the goal of becoming a supermodel and beauty queen, she began her acting and modeling career in Nursery while in Sierra Leone.

The dream did not end in Nursery; she continued to pursue it throughout Junior High and Senior High by modeling for her school’s entertainment programs and other activities.

Abie Biba Sarah Mansaray is a professional runway and photo model who is currently working on TRSQOA (The Real Slayqueens of Africa).

Her ultimate goal is to become a brand owner within the next five years, with numerous projects under her belt such as movie projects, modeling contracts for major brands, advertising deals, and global touring.

