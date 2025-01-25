Inusah Fuseini Criticizes Afenyo-Markin’s Comments on Mahama’s 60-Minister Pledge

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has sharply criticized Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for questioning President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to appointing 60 ministers in his government.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Fuseini dismissed Afenyo-Markin’s suggestion that Mahama should apologize to Ghanaians for this decision, calling the demand baseless. He defended the president’s plan as being consistent with his promise to run a lean yet effective administration.

Fuseini emphasized that Mahama’s decision was in line with his earlier pledge to maintain a government that is both efficient and accountable, and firmly stated, “We are not going to accept that. As a member of the NDC, the president cannot violate his own promise to the people. We resist that.”

The NDC member also criticized Afenyo-Markin for what he termed hypocrisy, pointing out that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had promised during his campaign to work with only 50 ministers. Fuseini questioned whether Afenyo-Markin was implying that Bawumia would have had to apologize to Ghanaians if he had won and exceeded his own ministerial pledge.

This back-and-forth highlights the growing tension around the president’s decision, which contrasts sharply with the larger cabinet of 120 ministers under the previous Nana Akufo-Addo administration.