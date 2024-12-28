Inusah Fuseini Critiques Electoral Commission’s Handling of 2024 Elections, Warns of Potential Backlash

Private legal practitioner and former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed his grave concerns regarding the handling of electoral processes by the Electoral Commission (EC) during the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Fuseini emphasized that the EC’s apparent incompetence could have led to severe consequences, including widespread public unrest, were it not for the peace-loving nature of Ghanaians.

Fuseini’s remarks came in the wake of growing frustrations over the EC’s management of election-related matters. He argued that the conduct of the EC has been far below acceptable standards, suggesting that if this level of mishandling occurred in other countries, it could have sparked mass protests and turmoil. “It is only by God’s grace that the people of this country are peace-loving,” he said. “The conduct of the EC, which is highly incompetent, could throw this country into a mess, and people could rise up against the EC, and this country will be in flames.”

A key focus of Fuseini’s critique was the EC’s management of the seven contested constituencies, which he believes could have triggered significant unrest. He also highlighted an alarming statement allegedly made by Bossman Asare, a prominent figure within the EC, who is reported to have said in November that the Commission could not allow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the elections. Fuseini found this statement particularly troubling, interpreting it as an indication of bias and interference in the democratic process.

“Even with the seven constituencies, can you imagine what the conduct of the EC could do in these constituencies?” Fuseini continued. “It has been said time and again, particularly for Bossman Asare, who has repeatedly said that the NDC was a veritable threat to our democracy.”

Fuseini’s comments underline a broader sense of dissatisfaction and unease surrounding the EC’s actions and the perceived risks to Ghana’s democracy. His warning adds to the growing calls for greater accountability and transparency within the Commission, particularly in light of the sensitive political environment ahead of future elections.

As Ghana moves forward, Fuseini’s remarks reflect the mounting concerns about the integrity of electoral processes and the importance of ensuring that the EC functions impartially and competently. The former MP’s statement serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of mishandling electoral matters in a country where democracy and stability are cherished but remain fragile without strong institutional safeguards.