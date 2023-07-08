Inusah Fuseini’s Son jailed in US for Fraud

The son of Ghanaian former Minister and MP Inusah Fuseini, Abdul Inusah, has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraud in the United States.

Inusah was sentenced on Thursday, March 23rd 2023 after a federal grand jury convicted him for receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud on August 12, 2022.

He has also been ordered to US$152,000 in restitution whilst he would be held under a further three years of supervised release following his jail term.

A federal jury found that Inusah was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, online dating websites and social media platforms, according to the U.S Justice Department’s website.

“From at least January 2018 through at least December 2019, the scheme participants sought to induce victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business relationship with the various false personas.

The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.

“Perhaps more than others involved, Abdul Inusah understood the scope of the criminal conspiracy and that it was exploiting innocent and often vulnerable victims,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “The defendant even recruited others to help commit this fraud, while taking steps to conceal his own involvement.”

Inusah had denied his involvement throughout the trial, claiming some friends use his identity to carry out the fraud. Evidently, the judge did not buy his story.

Inusah Fuseini is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. He is a former member of parliament for Tamale Central constituency and the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.