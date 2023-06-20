Invasion of Tunisian Ambassador’s Residence in Khartoum Condemned

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s General Secretariat strongly denounced the invasion of the Tunisian Ambassador’s residence in Khartoum, Sudan, by an armed group that vandalized and stole its contents.

The General Secretariat emphasized that it is crucial to put an end to violence, uphold the sanctity of diplomatic buildings, and ensure adequate protection for diplomats as per international norms and conventions.

