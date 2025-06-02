INVEST IN HER: 1143 Females Trained in Male-Dominated Jobs

Dreams soared and achievements were celebrated as the “Invest in Her” Scholarship Program concluded its impactful journey with its third and final graduation ceremony. Held at the Accra Technical Training Center, the event, themed “Expand to Excel, Bridging the Gap Through Skills, Strength, and Perseverance,” marked a pivotal moment in empowering young women in the Greater Accra Region with crucial technical and vocational skills.

The “Invest in Her” project is a transformative initiative generously sponsored by Global Affairs Canada (GACC) and meticulously implemented through a robust partnership between the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI).

Professor Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi, Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education at Akenten Appiah-Memka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), administered the convocation oath to the deserving third cohort graduands. Their dedication has equipped them with competencies in high-demand fields, directly challenging traditional gender roles.

This final cohort received expert training from six esteemed Accra institutions: Galeed Institute of Science and Technology, Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC), iSpace Foundation, SolarTaxi, Clear Power Electrical Engineering, and Anointed Technical Training Institute. These institutions provided comprehensive training in a diverse range of programs, including:

* Electronics, Computer Hardware, Networking, and Programming

* Welding and Fabrication

* Auto-Electric and Solar Vehicle Assembly

* Electrical and Solar Installation

A New Narrative for Women in the Workforce

The Honourable Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Greater Accra Regional Minister and Shia-Osudoku Lawmaker, graced the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour. She delivered a powerful speech, emphasizing that the graduates’ achievements are not only personal victories but also a testament to women’s capabilities across various fields. “You are changing the narrative today,” the Minister declared, commending the graduates on their courage, determination, and desire to build a better future.

The Minister encouraged the graduates to use their newfound knowledge and skills to inspire and support others, particularly young girls who may look up to them as role models. “Be the light that can guide the path of other young girls as you step into the world of work,” she advised. She also lauded the organizers and partners for their vision in empowering young women and shaping the future of the workforce, stating, “Your success is proof that with the right support and relief, anything is possible.”

Impactful Outcomes and Future Collaborations

Earlier in the ceremony, Surveyor Emmanuel Tetteh Martey, Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, delivered insightful opening remarks, underscoring the vital role of skilled labor in the construction sector and beyond.

A highlight of the event was the series of heartfelt live testimonies from both graduates and their parents/guardians, sharing inspiring stories of transformation and gratitude. The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry also recognized excellence by presenting awards to outstanding students and acknowledging the training institutions for their invaluable contributions.

In a further boost to their entrepreneurial journeys, some beneficiaries received comprehensive starter packs, comprising essential tools, laptop computers, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), providing them with the resources needed to immediately apply their skills and contribute to the economy.

Speaking on the sidelines, Emmanuel Awusanya Cherry, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, highlighted the initiative’s immense success. With 147 graduates in Greater Accra joining 160 others recently celebrated in Sekondi-Takoradi, the program has equipped these women with diverse skills including construction, IT, auto mechanics, electrical work, and computer hardware.

“Today, you will be proud to see a woman climbing an electric pole to work on high-tension cables, fixing issues in the energy sector,” Cherry proudly stated. “We have ladies assembling electric vehicles, excelling in computer networking, programming, and even media and finance.”

The program also provided startup kits for entrepreneurs and facilitated job placements, with many already employed after their apprenticeships. Notably, one graduate emerged as West Africa’s best female heavy machine operator—a true testament to the initiative’s profound impact.

Mr. Cherry revealed that the Minister for Youth Employment and Empowerment has pledged collaboration to expand the program, aligning it with government efforts to reduce unemployment. The graduates, many of whom began with no prior skills, shared inspiring testimonies of newfound self-reliance. “Families now rely on them for tasks they once outsourced, keeping money within their households,” Cherry noted, emphasizing the transformative ripple effect.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Government of Canada for funding the “Invest in Her” program, which has successfully trained over 1,000 young women in traditionally male-dominated trades across Greater Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Greater Accra. The ceremony celebrated the women’s resilience and the program’s vital role in advancing digitization and industrialization in Ghana, marking a significant stride towards promoting women’s empowerment and bridging the skills gap in male-dominated fields.

By Kingsley Asiedu