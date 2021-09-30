Invest in IT professionals to help combat Cybersecurity-Expert

A Cybersecurity Expert has called on companies to invest in their IT professionals to enable them combat fraud in their operations.

Mr Samuel Boateng, Chief Executive Officer, Slamm Technologies, said companies needed to train their IT professionals to acquire the necessary skills to be ready for any unforeseen circumstances at the work place.

Mr Boateng in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the National Cybersecurity Month that falls in October, said a lot of businesses were not highly secured in their operations, because their IT professionals are not well-trained on issues of security.

He said hence, it was essential for businesses to invest in cybersecurity as soon as possible; the shift to digital was happening too quickly to ignore.

The National Cybersecurity is an annual initiative specifically dedicated to educating people on internet safety.

The CEO said IT professionals needed to be properly trained to understand on issues of security, vulnerability and what appropriate devices to be used by the system.

“A lot of the system, they are currently using, the framework is weak and nobody is supporting them, because it is too old but they are afraid to tell their bosses,” he added.

He said to stay ahead of the curve, businesses should find solutions that secured each aspect of their business operations.

Investing in cyber security infrastructure, cybersecurity certification for employees and IT solutions safeguards businesses from a whole spectrum of security risks, ransomware and spyware among others.

Mr Boateng said Ghana had beautiful policies but what it lacked was the ability to implement and enforce them for betterment of the economy.

“If these policies are to be implemented, especially putting in some security features in the system, online fraud can be avoided,” he added.

He called on employees to adhere to the established data IT security policies.

On the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he said the implementation was too quick because not all the Member States had Data Protection Regimes in place and when it happened that way, unsecured channels would be connecting with secured channels and that would create challenges.

He said “in so doing it will create a vulnerability and that weakness will create open doors for attacks.”

Mr Boateng said all the countries, who were yet to pass their Data Protection laws needed to do so before the implementation of the Agreement.