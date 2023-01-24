Invest In Your Name To Make It Great – Pastor Oduro Advises Christians

The Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro, has advised Christians to work on their names and make them great because names are very important.

According to him, Jesus even worked to have the name that is greater than any other name conferred on Him (Philippians 2:5-11).

Pastor Oduro gave this exhortation during the climax of the New Tafo Area week celebration on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium.

The week-long event, which was held at the district level was under the theme: “Stoking the Fire of the Holy Spirit In the Local Church For Maximum Impact in the Nations (John 7:37-39; 2 Timothy 1:6-8; Acts 1:8).

Speaking on the topic: “What Is Your Name?” the Yennyawoso District Minister noted that a person’s glory is vested in their name. He explained that those with minimal names make infinitesimal impact.

“Great or good name brings blessings and favour to the bearer of the name and even those associated with them,” he stated.

Reading from Proverbs 22:1, Pastor Oduro enlightened that though money is good, it cannot do everything in life, saying, “Money cannot buy life, good health, peace, wisdom, power of God and good name.” He, therefore, urged the congregants to always prioritise great or good name over everything.

He explained from Genesis 12:2 that God’s promise to Abraham to make his name great is for all believers because any individual who believes in Christ Jesus becomes a descendant of Abraham and shares in his blessings.

Giving meanings of some biblical names, the clergyman noted that everyone lives to fulfill their name. He said that the name ‘Jesus’ means ‘Saviour’ and that is exactly what He (Jesus) lives for (Matthew 1:21).

Explaining further, Pastor Oduro noted that though the roles Holy Spirit plays in the life of a believer are numerous, they all sum up being the Comforter whose mission is to make life comfortable for believers (John 16:5-7). He said that any Christian who is genuinely baptised and filled with the Holy Spirit is blessed with all kinds of blessings, both spiritual and physical.

“With the advent of the Holy Spirit, the disciples, who were fugitives became rulers of the land. So, when the Holy Spirit baptises you, you must have a name,” he said, adding, “The Spirit came to take the disciples out from darkness, obscurity and their hiding place in the upper room to limelight and bestowed on them great name.”

On how to stoke the fire of the Hoy Spirit, Pastor Charles Oduro charged Christians to uphold the virtues of praises and worship, fasting, and faith in God.

“One of the emblems of the Holy Spirit is water (Psalm 46:4). So, if He comes into your life and your land is even arid and infertile, He waters it and makes it fertile for fruitfulness,” he stated.

Present at the service was Mrs. Gladys Oduro, wife of the District Minister.

Report by Emmanuel Nana Nsiah