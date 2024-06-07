InvestHK and CVA Sign MoU to Strengthen Fintech Ecosystems

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Crypto Valley Association (CVA) of Zug, Switzerland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 6, 2024, to enhance their mutual relationship and promote collaboration between Hong Kong and Switzerland’s fintech ecosystems.

The signing took place at the 2024 Crypto Valley Conference and was represented by Mr. King Leung, Global Head of Financial Services and Fintech at InvestHK, Mr. Ilya Volkov, Board Member of Crypto Valley Association, and Ms. Nikoletta Csanyi, Executive Director of Crypto Valley Association.

The MoU aims to strengthen the close relationship between InvestHK and CVA, focusing on promoting cooperation in blockchain and cryptographic technologies. It includes provisions for providing regular updates on fintech trends, supporting companies in both regions, and facilitating network building for interested companies, startups, and investors. Additionally, it supports incoming business missions and investment promotion events to foster bilateral investment between Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Ms. Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, highlighted Hong Kong’s position as a value-adding super-connector for fostering innovation and commercialization. She expressed InvestHK’s proactive support for businesses seeking to scale and succeed in Hong Kong and beyond, emphasizing the city’s appeal as a premier destination for fintech and Web3 innovation.

Ms. Nikoletta Csanyi emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in fostering a stronger, more interconnected global fintech ecosystem. She highlighted the MoU as a commitment to driving technological advancements and creating opportunities for growth and innovation between Hong Kong and Switzerland, aiming to shape the future of finance and propel both regions to the forefront of fintech excellence.