Investigate alleged military brutality on Nuaso residents – FOSDA

By
GNA
-
0
Ecg Military Team Withdrawn From Nuaso Old Town
Ecg Military Team Withdrawn From Nuaso Old Town
Spining

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a regional civil society organisation, has called for investigation into the alleged military brutality against residents of Nuaso in the Lower Manya District of the Eastern Region.
A statement signed by Mrs Theodora W. Anti, Executive Director, FOSDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said if the brutality really happened as reported in the media, then it must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

It, therefore, called on the Government to conduct an independent investigation into the allegation to ascertain the truth or otherwise.

“We believe that an investigation is important to minimise such future abuses and misuse of the powers and services by the security agencies.

The statement reiterated that FOSDA intended to pursue the issue to a conclusive end.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here