Investigate National Cathedral Project; Minority files Motion

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Caucus has filed a Motion for the House to constitute a committee to conduct an enquiry into the National Cathedral Project and all related matters.

The Private Member’s Motion, which has been advertised on page 34 of the Parliament’s Order Paper of Friday, March 03, 2023, was collectively signed by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority and Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader.

Other signatories to the Motion are Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, Dr Dominic Akrutine Ayine, NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East; Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Krachi West; and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC MP for North Tongu.

According to the Motion, the Committee of Enquiry is expected to make appropriate recommendations for the consideration of the august House.

In another development, the NDC Minority has filed another Motion for the House to request the finance minister to present to Parliament the Government’s Debt Restructuring Programme for consideration.

Signatories to this Motion include Dr Forson, Mr Agbodza, Mr Mahama Ayariga, NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mr Isaac Adongo, NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, and Mr Nelson-Rockson Etse Kwame Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi.