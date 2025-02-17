Investigation Uncovers 81,885 Ghost Names in National Service Payroll

A major discrepancy in the National Service payroll has come to light, with authorities revealing that 81,885 names on the list appear to be fraudulent ghost entries.

The John Mahama government has confirmed that these irregularities have prompted a thorough investigation into the operations of the National Service Authority (NSA).

According to the latest findings, while the NSA reported 180,030 names for allowance payment in 2024, only 98,145 active service personnel could be verified. This stark difference has raised serious concerns about the potential misuse of public funds and the integrity of the payroll system.

As part of the investigation, 17 persons of interest have been identified who occupied various roles at the NSA between 2017 and January 2025. Among these, five individuals have emerged as strong persons of interest. These include Honourable Mustapha Ussif, Akufo-Addo’s first NSS appointee, alongside Henry Nana Boakye, Gifty Aboagye Mensah, and Kwaku Ohene Djan. Osei Assibey Antwi, who was appointed in 2021 to replace Mustapha Ussif following his election as a Member of Parliament, also features prominently in the list.

While public attention has largely focused on the top leadership of the authority over the past eight years, reports indicate that several directors and long-serving civil servants may also be implicated. It is important to clarify that being named a person of interest does not imply guilt; rather, it means that these individuals are under close investigation as potential sources of information.

The probe, initiated by President Mahama following mounting discrepancies between the reported and actual numbers of service personnel, underscores the need for systematic checks to ensure that only verified individuals are paid allowances. The National Investigations Bureau (NIB) has been directed to take immediate action to unravel the complex web of ghost names, a move that could lead to a significant shake-up within the NSA.

As more details emerge, additional names are expected to be published, shedding further light on the extent of the alleged corruption. The investigation serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in managing public funds and the critical need for robust oversight in the administration of national programs.