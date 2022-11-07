Investigations commence into violent chieftaincy dispute in Enchi

The Police have commenced investigations into a violent chieftaincy dispute at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region that resulted in the death of four and injured one person.

Crime scene experts and reinforcement teams have also been dispatched from the national headquarters in Accra and surrounding Police Regions to support the Western North Regional Police Command.

A press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the police have restored calm in the area, beefed up security at the palace of the Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, Enchi township and surrounding communities.

“We wish to urge the public, in this case, our revered chieftaincy institution which is the embodiment of our customs, traditions and values to use peaceful and due judicial process in resolving differences to avoid such needless deaths” statement further said.

The statement assured Ghanaians that the police would apprehend the perpetrators involved in the violent attack to face prosecution.