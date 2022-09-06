Investigations into the death of Krachi-East MCE begins

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region.

So far, the established fact had been that Mr Okesu accompanied by his driver checked in at the Harbed House Hotel in Kumasi on September 02, 2022 but was not heard again until his body was discovered in the hotel room on Sunday September 04.

A statement issued on Monday by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations, said the MCE was not seen on September 04, 2022, and all efforts made by both his driver and the management of the hotel to reach him on his cell phone proved unsuccessful.

His door, according to the statement, was forced opened and he was found lying motionless on his bed.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to the statement, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the KATH mortuary for preservation and autopsy while investigation continued.