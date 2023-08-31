Investigations ongoing into the Johannesburg blaze

Well, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the scene of the fire.

It’s suspected that the Johannesburg blaze may have been sparked by a candle lit during load shedding, but investigations are ongoing into the fire at the run-down apartment block.

The city has for years battled a serious housing problem, where by estimates, as many as 100,000 people live in abandoned buildings downtown.

These buildings which tenants occupy illegally, are known as hijacked buildings.

CGTN’s Julie Scheier reports.