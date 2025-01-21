Investigations Underway After Devastating Fire Destroys 250 Shops at Kwadaso Wood Village

Authorities have launched an investigation into a devastating fire that broke out at Kwadaso Wood Village in the Ashanti Region, destroying at least 250 shops and leaving traders in shock.

The blaze, which started late on Sunday (19 January), wreaked havoc across the market, causing significant damage and worsening the already difficult situation for traders still recovering from a fire incident just two weeks prior.

Videos from the scene show desperate traders attempting to salvage their goods from the raging flames, calling out for help as the fire tore through the market. One trader, who spoke to the media, recounted the devastation he faced.

“I am a furniture producer, and I own a mini sawmill. I also sell livestock here, but due to this devastating incident, I have lost everything and am the most affected trader here,” the trader said. “I am calling on individuals and groups to come to our aid. Extensive damage had already been caused, and when the firefighters arrived, they could not control the fire.”

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) worked tirelessly to contain the fire. They used advanced firefighting equipment and techniques to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby areas. Despite their best efforts, the damage within the market was considerable.

D.O. 2 Peter Addai, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer for the GNFS, expressed his concern over the increasing frequency of fires in the region. He assured the public that measures are being put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

“This is actually a worrying trend. The number of market fires that we are receiving is such a huge concern. But for us at the fire service, the chief officer Julius Kunor has directed that these strategies be implemented to bring these fires down to the barest minimum,” Addai said.

He further explained that the fire service would be carrying out more proactive measures, including patrols within markets, setting up a task force to conduct risk assessments, and ensuring fire hazards are identified and mitigated. Fire tenders will also be positioned close to markets during the night to monitor and prevent potential fires.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, a total of 4,650 fire incidents were recorded between January and September 2024, underlining the serious nature of the problem.

The ongoing market fires have caused extensive damage to businesses and deeply impacted the livelihoods of traders, leaving many struggling to rebuild their lives. These fires also have psychological consequences, as traders face the emotional toll of losing their businesses and their sense of security.

Just weeks before the Kwadaso fire, a similar disaster struck Kantamanto Market in Accra on 2 January 2025, further highlighting the alarming frequency of such incidents. The recurring fires across major markets in Ghana continue to pose a significant challenge, prompting urgent calls for increased fire prevention measures and support for affected traders.