Investigative Journalist Challenges Ofori-Atta’s “Trauma” Narrative Amid Corruption Scandal

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has sparked debate over former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s claims of being “traumatised” following a National Security raid on his home, as the embattled politician faces mounting corruption charges.

In a February 17, 2025, social media post, Azure questioned the sincerity of Ofori-Atta’s distress, juxtaposing his alleged suffering with the economic hardships faced by ordinary Ghanaians during his tenure.

Ofori-Atta, who was dismissed from President Akufo-Addo’s cabinet in 2023, is currently wanted by Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over allegations of causing financial loss to the state. The charges stem from his involvement in the controversial National Cathedral project and a $1.7 million contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) during his time as minister. On February 13, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin told Parliament that Ofori-Atta was “traumatised” by the allegations and the raid, adding that he would cooperate with investigators upon returning from abroad.

Azure’s post, which highlighted the irony of Ofori-Atta’s claimed trauma, resonated widely on social media. Many Ghanaians criticized the former minister for invoking emotional distress while his policies—such as the failed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) and austerity measures—were linked to record inflation, unemployment, and debt crises. “How can someone who presided over our economic collapse claim trauma while millions suffer?” one commenter wrote. Others noted the raid on Ofori-Atta’s home was lawful, contrasting it with his alleged role in shielding cronies from scrutiny.

The OSP has remained firm in its pursuit of Ofori-Atta, emphasizing transparency and due process. “No individual is above the law,” a spokesperson stated, urging the public to trust the judicial process. Meanwhile, Afenyo-Markin’s defense of Ofori-Atta as a “patriot” facing “unfair targeting” has drawn skepticism, with critics accusing the Minority Caucus of prioritizing political allies over accountability.

As the case unfolds, the public’s anger reflects deeper frustrations with Ghana’s political class. Ofori-Atta, once hailed as an economic reformer, now embodies the widening trust deficit between policymakers and citizens. Azure’s critique underscores this tension, framing the former minister’s “trauma” as a privilege afforded only to the powerful. For many, the scandal is not just about corruption—it’s a reckoning with a system where accountability remains a privilege, not a right.