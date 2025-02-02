Investigative Journalist Flees Ghana Amid Threats Over Illegal Mining Exposés

Renowned environmental reporter Erastus Asare Donkor has revealed he temporarily fled Ghana ahead of the 2024 general elections after facing escalating threats linked to his hard-hitting investigations into illegal mining, or galamsey, which implicate influential figures.

The Multimedia Group journalist, whose work has repeatedly exposed the destruction of forests and pollution of water bodies by mining syndicates, disclosed that fears for his safety forced him into self-imposed exile.

“After assessing my security situation, I had to leave the country for a period before the elections,” Donkor told local media, his voice tinged with resignation. “It’s been a difficult journey.” His absence underscored the perilous tightrope walked by journalists uncovering corruption in Ghana’s rampant galamsey trade—a crisis that has devoured over 60% of the nation’s forest cover and poisoned critical water sources like the Pra River.

Despite his brief refuge abroad, the threats persisted upon his return. “I’ve received all manner of intimidation—in person, through messages. The pushback hasn’t stopped,” he said, hinting at the shadowy networks protecting illegal miners. Donkor’s reports have long spotlighted the collusion between rogue operators and political elites, a nexus that activists say fuels environmental degradation and displaces rural communities.

The journalist’s ordeal mirrors a broader pattern of hostility against media figures tackling Ghana’s galamsey scourge. At least six reporters covering the issue have faced physical attacks, legal harassment, or death threats since 2022, according to the Ghana Journalists Association. Yet Donkor’s case stands out for its timing—a pre-election climate already fraught with tension over natural resource governance.

Critics argue the government’s anti-galamsey campaigns, including military-led task forces, have yielded little beyond photo ops. “When journalists risk their lives to expose these crimes, and the state fails to act, it emboldens the perpetrators,” said Kofi Bentil, vice president of policy think tank IMANI Africa. “This isn’t just about the environment—it’s a democracy issue.”

As Donkor navigates his precarious reality, his story raises urgent questions about press freedom in a nation once hailed as West Africa’s beacon of stability. With elections looming and illegal mining profits estimated to exceed $2 billion annually, observers warn that silencing watchdogs like Donkor could deepen Ghana’s ecological—and democratic—crisis. For now, the journalist remains undeterred. “The truth must survive,” he insisted, “even if it comes at a cost.”