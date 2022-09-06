Investing in Africa: Accessing unparalleled opportunities through Ghana

There’s a fundamental yet very essential question, asked across all boardrooms of companies and institutions of all sizes, which borders around “where to select as the next investment destination.”

It could be about finding new partners, joint ventures, launching new products, hiring talents, opening overseas offices, investing in opportunities etc.

To be frank, this question begs various scenarios, and the final choice on where to invest and do business next could depend, and in most cases, does, on multiple factors. This will come at the back of a series of marketing research and due diligence to make such a final decision.

In this piece, Annan Capital Partners, based on our decades of experience in driving both public and private capital across multiple countries in Africa, looks at why Ghana should be your entry point into the African market, irrespective of your investment and business goals.

Let’s assume you are an entity seeking your next investment destination and you have Africa as a key focus market. You are open to the choice of entry into any of the 55 countries on the continent. The question is, “Why Ghana? And actually, why not Ghana?

If you are a foreign entity and are seeking to setup your organization in Ghana, perhaps you should check out our previous insights…it could prove very useful.

Africa and Emerging Markets

Africa, and for that matter, emerging market economies, have become the most attractive regions and markets driving global investment.

A deeper look at the magnitude of opportunities presented by Africa and emerging markets will easily come to you as no surprise.

The ROI of Africa and, for that matter, emerging markets is higher than anywhere else in the world. Fundamentally, that’s a key factor to consider.

To appreciate this point, did you know that by 2025, annual consumption in emerging markets will reach $30 trillion, accounting for nearly 50% of the world’s total? Also, the number of consumers in emerging markets will reach 4.2 billion by 2025, out of a global population of 7.9 billion.

It’s again estimated that in developing countries, the emerging class—nearly two billion strong—spends a total of $6.9 trillion annually.

Increases in population size, urbanisation trends and technology usage is tipped to drive economic growth in Africa.

Top investment destinations in Africa.

The rise of the middle-class population and the abundance of natural resources are key drivers for investment in the region.

Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria have been identified as the three most attractive African investment destinations in a 2022 Deloitte Survey.

According to Deloitte’s 2022 Africa Investment Attractiveness Index, which is based on the responses of almost 200 CEOs – from both French and English-speaking African countries – to the following question: “Based on the key location factors for your industry, which African countries do you find to be the most attractive for investment at the present time?”

Here are the top 10 most attractive investment destinations in Africa according to the Deloitte’s 2022 Africa Investment Attractiveness Index.

o Côte d’Ivoire

o Ghana

o Nigeria

o Senegal

o Kenya

o Rwanda

o Morocco

o Tanzania

o Togo

o South Africa / Benin

Why Ghana? Why not Ghana?

As Africa’s largest gold miner and the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, Ghana has witnessed steady growth in recent years.

Let’s look at some key considerations which border on the economy, political environment, public policy, and investment regulations; thereby making Ghana Africa’s most attractive investment destination.

Economy & People

The size of a market matters as far as investment and doing business is concerned. Choosing a market with an appreciable population, as well as easy access to other markets in the sub-region, is a key component to consider.

According to a recent population and housing census, Ghana’s population stands at a little over 31 million people. This ranks Ghana as the 2nd largest country in West Africa by population. Only Nigeria has a larger population than Ghana.

Ghana is an important player and a key market in the West African sub-region. This also gives you the opportunity to tap into the ECOWAS region’s over 421 million market size.

Ghana has a youthful population, with some 60% of the population falling between the ages of 15 and 64 years.

According to a recent IMF report, Ghana’s economy is projected to remain relatively strong over the medium term, supported by higher prices for key exports and strong domestic demand.

Growth is projected to reach 5.5% in 2022 and average 5.3% over 2022. Growth is expected to be broad-based, led by agriculture and services, and a relatively stronger industry sector.

Political Environment

Ghana maintains its standing as one of the few politically stable democracies in Africa and offers foreign investors the most secure entry into West Africa.

There’s no doubt that the political environment is a key factor to analyze before making an investment decision.

Ghana is ranked as one of the most stable and democratic countries on the continent. The country entered into a democratic dispensation in 1992 and, over the period, has witnessed political power exchanged between different political parties.

Political stability is a key factor because, as it has been evident, billions of dollars’ worth of investment has been lost due to political risks and exposures. As an investor, securing your investment in a politically stable environment is key.

This is what Ghana offers: political stability.

Public Policy and Investment Regulations.

Due to public policy constraints and a lack of a decisive and appealing investment regulation, a market can provide the highest ROI while still being unappealing to investors.

Ghana is consistently ranked amongst the top countries on the continent in terms of ease of doing business. As an investor, certainly, being able to easily invest in a market is a game changer. Most importantly, understanding clearly the government’s policies and investment regulations is a key factor.

Ghana has some of the most transparent public policies and regulations when it comes to setting up a business, with tax regulations including tax exemptions across multiple sectors as well as specialized agencies focusing on specific key sectors.

Ghana is on the go and has recently intensified its commitment to provide a safe, secure and investor-friendly environment. The country is doing most of these activities through the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre—GIPC, the foremost investment attraction and promotion agency.

The centre is mandated to make Ghana the first destination of choice for investing in Africa by providing seamless one-stop-shop high value-added services. Regardless of your location, submitting a simple contact form to the GIPC may be all you need to get started investing in Ghana.

ACP has been a key player providing timely assistance to businesses to navigate the regulatory requirements of setting up and investing in Ghana.

Stable Financial Services Industry

An equally important factor to consider is the stability of the financial services sector of a country.

Ghana has a sizeable banking and financial services industry. Overall, regulation and supervision of this industry are carried out by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the country’s central bank. The banking and finance industry in Ghana has continued to perform creditably.

The government, as a matter of urgency, undertook what has become known as a financial services sector clean-up, aimed at creating a stronger financial services industry to drive the investment agenda.

You can now be confident that your investment will be facilitated by a robust, innovative, and stronger financial institution, which over the years has also seen a tremendous introduction of digital innovations as well.

A continent-wide market access -AfCFTA

Ghana continues to be a key player in the African Union and other sub-regional and continental organizations, as well as in the regional integration agenda for the continent as a whole.

The largest free trade zone in the world is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Ghana is the host of the secretariat of the AfCFTA.

AfCFTA connects 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at US$3.4 trillion.

The implementation of the AfCFTA is tipped to usher in the kinds of deep reforms necessary to enhance long-term growth in African countries, and Ghana is at the centre of it, playing a pivotal role.

Looking ahead

Ghana has a lot more to offer, making it the most attractive investment destination on the continent.

Leveraging on local insights and expertise could proof critical in the outcome of investing in Ghana.

Annan Capital Partners, has been playing a key role in allowing easy market access.

We are combining decades of consultancy, advisory, and market entrance knowledge that may be used for your company’s establishment and expansion in Ghana and other

Author

Paul Frimpong, CGIA, FCCE

Paul Frimpong is a development economist, top voice on Sino-Africa relations, and an award-winning entrepreneur.