Investing in meat production will create jobs and grow economy – Expert

Investing in Ghana’s meat industry will create jobs and enhance economic growth because of the huge potential to produce all types of meat animals for the market in the sub-region, Professor of Meat science and Technology, Gabriel Ayum Teye, has said.

Delivering the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS) Inaugural Lecture, 2021, in Accra Prof. Teye said besides the basic function of providing people with their nutritional needs, a booming meat industry would automatically promote growth in other areas of production.

He spoke on the theme: “The Meat Industry and National Development.”

He said a strong, vibrant meat industry, “would feed the increasing urbanised population and reduce the current excessive importation, and conserve foreign exchange.”

Prof. Teye noted that considering the potential within the sector, Ghana had the capacity to match up to the best meat producers on the globe.

He, therefore, urged the country’s graduates to consider the meat industry as a strong employment option through, which they could earn some good income and also, contribute towards the country’s socio-economic growth.

The programme was chaired by Prof Isabella Quakyi, Vice President, Sciences Section, GAAS.

Prof. Teye has been working with the Department of Animal Science, University for Development Studies, Tamale, since 1996.