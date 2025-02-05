Investing in Women Key to Economic Growth, Says Plan International Ghana Director

Constant Tchona, Country Director of Plan International Ghana, has underscored the critical role of investing in women as a driver of economic development.

His comments came during the closing ceremony of the Women in Sustainable Enterprises (WISE) project, a five-year initiative that ran from January 2020 to January 2025. The project aimed to equip women entrepreneurs with modern tools and strategies to bolster their businesses and secure a sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, Tchona emphasized Plan International Ghana’s dedication to advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8, which promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full employment, and decent work for all. He argued that empowering women economically is not just a matter of fairness but a strategic necessity for national and global progress. “When women are given the tools to thrive, they become catalysts for broader economic transformation,” Tchona stated.

The WISE project, he noted, has been instrumental in providing women with the skills and resources needed to grow their enterprises. By doing so, it has not only improved individual livelihoods but also contributed to building a more equitable and prosperous society. Tchona highlighted that supporting women entrepreneurs goes beyond economic benefits—it challenges systemic inequalities and unlocks untapped potential that can drive sustainable development.

The initiative’s impact has been felt across communities, with many participants reporting significant growth in their businesses and increased confidence in navigating competitive markets. Tchona pointed out that such successes demonstrate the ripple effect of investing in women, as their economic empowerment often leads to improved education, health, and well-being for their families and communities.

As the WISE project concludes, Tchona called for continued efforts to support women entrepreneurs, urging stakeholders to prioritize policies and programs that address the unique challenges they face. “The journey doesn’t end here,” he said. “We must sustain this momentum to ensure that women remain at the forefront of economic growth and innovation.”

Plan International Ghana’s work through WISE reflects a growing recognition of the transformative power of women’s economic participation. By championing their rights and potential, the organization is not only advancing gender equality but also laying the groundwork for a more resilient and inclusive economy. As Tchona aptly put it, “Investing in women is investing in the future—a future where everyone can thrive.”