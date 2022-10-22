Investing In Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend While Dating Not Advisable Venture – Ogbarmey Tetteh

Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, has advised strongly against dating couples jointly investing in a property or a business ahead of their marriage.

According to him, that is not an advisable venture.

Dating couples, he also said are not supposed to live their lives as though there are married, and assume responsibilities expected of married couples.

Rev. Ogbarmey Tetteh, also the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ghana, was speaking on Joy FM’s Home Affairs programme, and responded to the question of whether the man must assume responsibility for the woman’s needs while they are courting.

“I have this strong view that before you’re married, don’t live your life as if you are married, and it covers every area,” he said.

“I advise couples that… for instance, the guy would say come and cook for me.

You are not married to the person; or I want to have sex with you and those things.

Don’t live as if you are married, if you are not married.”

Rev.Ognamey said, ;If you are not married, don’t live as if you are married.… If you are dating, how you handle money matters is to be transparent, talk about it but don’t live as husband and wife.

So the woman should not expect that the guy will be taking care of her bills, her rent…It doesn’t mean that the man shouldn’t express his affection and support in very tangible ways, that’s not what I’m saying, I’m just saying that it shouldn’t be an obligation, that you have to do it, I don’t have to do it because I’m not married to you.