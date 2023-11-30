Investing in Youth Education: FBS and HSDF Support Community Primary School Imezi-Olo in Ezeagu LGA

LAGOS, Nigeria, 29 November 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- FBS, a leading global broker, collaborated with the charity organization Helpers Social Development Foundation (HSDF) to improve the educational experience for students at Community Primary School Imezi-Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Nigeria. Global broker funded the purchase of school supplies, uniforms, and whiteboards that over 100 students would use.

Following their joint mission to foster finer learning environments in communities in need, FBS and HSDF equipped five classrooms at Community Primary School Imezi-Olo with whiteboards. The charity donation also included the provision of two hundred textbooks for English and Mathematics, school uniforms, bags, and stationery items. All resources will be utilized by Imezi-Olo students throughout the school year.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Helpers Social Development Foundation to enhance the educational conditions at Community Primary School Imezi-Olo. FBS is honored to contribute to the Ezeagu’s community by sending the essentials for better quality education for the local children. We at FBS believe that education is the driving force of positive changes,” said Diego Lima, FBS’s Business Development Manager for the African Region.

Okeke Chidi, Chairman of Helpers Social Development Foundation, commented on their initiative with FBS, “The donation we received from FBS had contributed positively to the children at Community Primary School Imezi-Olo. It has given hope to their future learning.”

The FBS and HSDF joint efforts exemplify the role of corporate collaboration in addressing social challenges and underscore the importance of private sector involvement in community development. This partnership aligns with FBS’s ongoing commitment to promoting education and improving local communities’ access to quality learning opportunities.

